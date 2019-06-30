NOPD investigators say one man was shot in the French Quarter overnight.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of St. Louis Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to initial reports given to the NOPD, a white woman approached the victim, a black man, and the two got into a verbal altercation. The woman reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

NOPD officials did not give any additional details about the shooting, and did not disclose a motive or any information about a suspect.

Officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in the metro area call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.