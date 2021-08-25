NOPD: Man killed in Lower 9th Ward parking lot

The man was unresponsive, and appeared to have been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday night, New Orleans police said.

NOPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6100 block of North Claiborne Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to officials. When they arrived, the officers found an unidentified male victim lying on the ground of a parking lot.



No information on a possible suspect or motive in the killing was released as of Wednesday morning.

