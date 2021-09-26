NOPD: Man killed in shooting on North Rampart

When they arrived on scene, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward Sunday night.

New Orleans Police Department Fifth District officers said the incident happened in the 5200 block of North Rampart Street.

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NOPD is currently investigating the crime but no further information is available at the moment.

