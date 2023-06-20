NOPD: Man shot, killed near Airline Highway

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 9300 block of Airline Highway around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.