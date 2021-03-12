NOPD: Man killed in traffic accident in Seventh District

The traffic on I-10 W is currently stopped at Read Blvd., but drivers can get back on I-10 W at Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a traffic accident on I-10W near Crowder Blvd. early Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said that a 52-year-old man died at the scene and that two other people were also injured in the crash.

The NOPD received the initial call at 2:45 a.m.

Traffic on I-10 W is currently stopped at Read Blvd., but drivers can get back on I-10 W at Crowder Blvd.

No further information is available at the moment. This is a developing story and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.