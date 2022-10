Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that left one man dead near the Read Blvd West area.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.

Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

