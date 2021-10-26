Man dead after shooting near busy intersection of Gentilly Blvd., Elysian Fields Ave.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that one man was dead, but they did not provide any other details.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting near the busy intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 a.m., and when they arrived found a man with gunshot wounds lying near a vehicle. That man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not provide any additional details about the victim.

A heavy police presence was seen at the Petro Save gas station near the intersection. Both NOPD and Orleans Levee District Police were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.