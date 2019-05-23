Police are searching for a man who hit someone in the head with a gun after they tried to send him home from work early.

According to NOPD, the unidentified suspect pictured above was working in a tire shop in the 1200 block of N. Claiborne Avenue when his boss tried to send him home because he was “not properly performing his work duties.”

The man then pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and struck the victim in the head several times before driving away in a black Pontiac.

Anyone with any information regarding this battery should contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.