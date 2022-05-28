NOPD: Man shoots two people, says they were breaking into his car

Police say the incident happened in the 2700 block of Nashville Avenue on Friday night.

NEW ORLEANS — A man saw two people breaking into his vehicle Uptown and shot them Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the incident happened in the 2700 block of Nashville Avenue.

The vehicle owner told officers that he saw his car being broken into, heard a gunshot, and then fired his weapon.

The two people shot were a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. Both arrived at the hospital by private conveyance. The vehicle owner was not injured.

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported the NOPD did not immediately arrest anyone.