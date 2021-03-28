NOPD: Man shot and killed in Fourth District neighborhood Saturday

Initial investigations show a man suffering from a gunshot injury at the location, was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in the Fourth District Saturday, NOPD.

According to the New Orleans Police department, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Blair Street.

Fourth District officers said they responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting around 6:53 p.m.

Initial investigations show a man suffering from a gunshot injury at the location, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

There are no further details available at the moment but investigators are in the process of gathering evidence to help them find a suspect in this crime.

The victim's identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family has been notified.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

