NOPD: Man shot dead on Toledano Street

The victim died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the Broadmoor neighborhood. 

Officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Toledano Street. When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. 

The victim died at the scene. 

No other information is available at this time.

 

