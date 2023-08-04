NOPD: Man shot dead on Toledano Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Toledano Street. When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim died at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
