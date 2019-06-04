NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting a 24-year-old father and his 3-year-old daughter last night in the 1600 block of Villere Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair were attacked around 11 p.m. near the corner of N. Villere Street and St. Bernard Avenue.

The father stepped out of his vehicle when someone opened fire on him. According to a preliminary police report, he was struck in the arm and leg.

His 3-year-old daughter was shot in the foot while sitting inside the car.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, where their conditions have not been listed.

Bilal Mustaqim has lived in the 1600 block of Villere Street since 1993. He said he wasn’t surprised to hear about a shooting happening in the neighborhood.

“This area has always been a crazy, crazy area,” Mustaqim said.

He was shocked, however, to learn he knows the victims. He said his cousin, who was unharmed, was meeting up with them last night.

Mustaqim said he watched as the victim came to visit his girlfriend and daughter, and was getting in his car to leave when shots rang out.

“Hopefully, they alright, and she didn’t suffer any major damage or harm and have a speedy recovery. Children, they not supposed to be concerned with such issues as having to hide from a gunman shooting. They should be concerned with school, playing and having fun and enjoying their life as a child. Not being hit by a stray bullet,” he said.

Victims described the shooter as a black male in his mid-20s. He's about 5'5" tall with long dreadlocks and was wearing a dark hooded jacket at the time. He was armed with a sliver automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on these two shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

