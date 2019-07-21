NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man was shot in Algiers Sunday morning, the second shooting in less than 12 hours on the Westbank.

The New Orleans Police Department received a call just after 11:45 a.m. about a shooting in the 4200 block of Maple Leaf Drive, according to authorities.

The victim, an adult man, suffered a gunshot wound, but police said it was a graze wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said in an update just before 1 p.m. that the late-morning shooting was an aggravated assault.

This is the second Algiers shooting in a 12 hour period, according to police.

Sometime just before midnight, a 13-year-old boy was shot from a dark-colored sedan while riding his bike, according to the NOPD.

