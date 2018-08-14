NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot in the head in an incident that also included a car crash in the city’s Central Business District Tuesday afternoon, according to the NOPD.

The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Gravier and O’Keefe.

Police are searching for a possible suspect.

The NOPD has established a perimeter and is asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

According to a police spokesman, the shooting also involved a vehicle accident, though the exact details weren’t made public.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

