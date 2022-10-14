NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

Police say the victim died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.