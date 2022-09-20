NOPD | Man shot, killed on I-10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp

The victim died at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead.

Police say the man was shot on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp around 9 p.m.

Investigators say when officers arrived on the scene they learned that a victim had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private conveyance, where he later died.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.