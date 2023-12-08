NOPD: Man shot, killed on Major Drive

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot multiple times and died overnight night in New Orleans East.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Major Drive just before 3:30 a.m. for a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP