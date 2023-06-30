NOPD: Man shot, killed overnight

Police say they got a call at around 12:45 this morning about a man shot in the 6800 block of Kenilworth Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Police say they got a call at around 12:45 a.m. about a man shot in the 6800 block of Kenilworth Drive.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death, but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.