NOPD: Man stabbed to death

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 44-year-old man dead in the 2100 block of Julia Street.

Officers say they responded to a medical call and when they arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867