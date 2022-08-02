NOPD: Man takes off with cash register after armed robbery of St.Roch business

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for the man they said is responsible for an armed robbery in the St. Roch neighborhood.
Police said a just after 11:30 Wednesday night, a surveillance camera caught a man walking up to the drive-thru window of a business in the 3200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
The man opened the window and tried to grab the cash register before taking out a knife and hammer. Police said the man pointed the knife at an employee and then ran off with the register.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
