NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a man and woman who they say stole several items from Walmart using the self-checkout line.

According to NOPD, 48-year-old Jeffrey Johnston and 49-year-old Leilani Walther were caught on surveillance camera switching barcodes on products at Walmart so they would scan at a lower price. Police say the couple would then use the self-checkout lanes to avoid suspicion.

Police say the pair used this scam several times. They are both wanted for 18 counts of theft by fraud.

Anyone with information on Johnston or Walther's location is asked to call NOPD's Fourth District at 504-658-6040 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

