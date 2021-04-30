NOPD: Motorcyclist hit two pedestrians, one is dead

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the traffic fatality in the 3900 block of Tchopitoulas Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A person is dead after being hit by a motorcyclist in the Sixth District Friday night, according to NOPD.

In a release from police, the motorcyclist reportedly hit two pedestrians, killing one. The status of the second person is not known.

The NOPD has asked drivers to avoid the area.

No further details are available at the time.

