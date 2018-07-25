NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for the man they believe shot an 8-year-old boy in the back.

According to NOPD, Jared Helton, 21, is wanted for allegedly shooting an 8-year-old boy in the back on July 22.

Police say the 8-year-old boy was shot in the upper-back while outside on a third-floor balcony around 12:30 a.m. An initial report by police says the boy went out on the balcony of the apartment when he heard a popping sound and was shot.

The 8-year-old was in good condition at a hospital when the initial report was released.

Helton is wanted for aggravated battery and obstruction of justice, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the location of Jared Helton is asked to contact Detective T. Marshall or any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

