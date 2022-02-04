Have you seen her? NOPD needs help finding teen missing since Jan. 28

Malaja Thomas, 15, has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 28, police said Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators are searching for a New Orleans teenager who has been missing since Jan. 28., and they are asking for your help to find her.

Malaja Thomas, 15, has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 28, police said Friday.

Police did not say when Thomas was first reported missing, nor did the release say what part of New Orleans she lived in.

She was reported missing to the New Orleans Police Department's Seventh District, which includes most of New Orleans north of St. Bernard Parish and east of the Industrial Canal.

More information may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

"Anyone with additional information on Malaja Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070," the report said.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867