NOPD obtains arrest warrant for suspect in carjacking murder

NEW ORLEANS — Police have obtained a warrant for the man accused of fatally stabbing a 7th Ward woman before he stole her car, police sources said.

Bryan Andry, 47, faces counts of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

He remained at-large Thursday.

Andry is accused of stabbing 60-year-old Portia Pollack about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of her home in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street and leaving in her Honda SUV.

She died a short time later at the hospital from a stab wound to her chest.

Police have not yet identified a motive in the killing or said if the two knew each other.

Andry spent most of 2020 in jail in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted him with two counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Andry allegedly walked into the Walgreens at South Claiborne and Napoleon avenues about 7:15 a.m. on March 17, 2020, and stole money at gunpoint while threatening the clerk.

Around 8:45 p.m. that night he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint in the 1900 block of Frenchmen Street, a little more than a mile from where Pollack was attacked.

On Feb. 1 of this year, Criminal District Court Judge Angel Harris allowed Andry’s bond in those cases to be reduced to $95,000, court records show.

As a condition of his release after posting bond, Andry was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

It was not clear Thursday if he had one on at the time of Pollack’s killing.

While Andry posted bond on Feb. 1 in New Orleans, he was sent to the Jefferson Parish jail on Feb. 3, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Court records in Jefferson Parish show he was wanted on a warrant for a charge of illegal possession of stolen things after he was found driving a car that was reported stolen.

He posted a $15,000 bond in that case and was released from the Jefferson Parish jail on Feb. 5. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman said there was no note about returning Andry to Orleans Parish so he could get his ankle monitor placed on him.

Court records in Orleans and Jefferson parishes show he has continued to appear for hearings via Zoom and in person in each parish, respectively.

Andry’s arrest history in New Orleans dates back to 1991 with convictions for crimes including theft, possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, simple burglary and aggravated burglary.