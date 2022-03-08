NOPD officer arrested for DWI while on the job, police report

Police say Officer Millon admitted to drinking before his shift and blew a .186% on a breathalyzer test after the crash.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was arrested for DWI during his shift after crashing his marked patrol car, according to police.

NOPD officials report that Officer Denzel Millon was arrested on July 28 after crashing into multiple cars while on duty in his marked patrol car.

He was then booked at the Orleans Parish Justice Center for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving on roadway laned for traffic, according to police.

Officials said Millon has been suspended and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the crash.