Crime

NOPD officer arrested for domestic abuse, suspended

Credit: OPSO

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse Thursday. 

The New Orleans Police Department announced the suspension of senior police officer Gerald Lee less than three hours after he was booked at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The NOPD said in an email the allegations were "pertaining to actions unbecoming of a police officer."

The exact circumstances of the incident that led to Lee's arrest were not made public Friday. 

He faces one charge of domestic abuse/battery. 

