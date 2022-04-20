Fourth District officer accused of distributing crack cocaine

Police said the arrest of Officer Reginal Koeller, 38, came after a search warrant was executed in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department has been arrested and booked on counts of possession with the intent to distribute crack and having illegal possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Police said the arrest of Officer Reginal Koeller, 38, came after a search warrant was executed in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard. The arrest was part of a joint investigation by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau and the FBI.

Koeller was placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the investigation. He is an 18-year veteran who was assigned to the Fourth District in Algiers.