x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fourth District officer accused of distributing crack cocaine

Police said the arrest of Officer Reginal Koeller, 38, came after a search warrant was executed in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department has been arrested and booked on counts of possession with the intent to distribute crack and having illegal possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Police said the arrest of Officer Reginal Koeller, 38, came after a search warrant was executed in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard. The arrest was part of a joint investigation by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau and the FBI.

Koeller was placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the investigation. He is an 18-year veteran who was assigned to the Fourth District in Algiers.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Police on way to one killing, hear shots from a second one

RELATED: Panel rejects New Orleans gun law proposal

More Videos

In Other News

Man killed, 2 teen girls injured in Seventh Ward shooting