NOPD officer, detective indicted in conspiracy to steal $100,000 from Army funds for fake funeral honors

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer and a detective are among the seven indicted in federal court, charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the U.S. Army by claiming reimbursements for military funerals that never happened.

Detective Chantelle Davis and officer Lynea Sanders are among those accused in the crime.

A 21-year-old federal bill allows families to authorize military funeral honors for active soldiers and veterans when they die. These honors include the folding of the flag and the playing of "Taps" at the funeral.

According to the indictment, filed Friday, former Army pay technician Christopher O'Connor submitted fraudulent reimbursement requests for services supposedly done by the other defendants, including Davis and Sanders. But prosecutors allege that none of those services actually happened.

Davis and Sanders are charged with stealing up to $30,000 from the Army as part of the scheme.

All seven defendants were Army reservists enlisted in the 377th Theater Sustainment Command in New Orleans.

They all face up to 10 years in prison and fines up tpo $250,000 if convicted on charges of conspiracy to steal government funds.

The Army is also seeking reimbursement of the full $101,858.19 allegedly stolen as part of the conspiracy.

The status of Davis and Sanders with the NOPD is not clear Friday evening.

