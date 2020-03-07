NOPD officer fired, arrested for allegedly hitting Slidell officer while drunk

Frazher is accused of becoming aggressive and striking one of the officers on the head, cutting his lip.

SLIDELL, La. — An NOPD officer was arrested and fired for allegedly striking a Slidell officer while drunk at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The NOPD officer, Daniel Frazher, was intoxicated that night, according to a statement from the NOPD. Slidell officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Town Center Drive shortly after midnight and tried to detain him.

Slidell police arrested him on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace by public intoxication, according to a spokesman for the department.

St. Tammany Parish booking records indicated Friday morning he had been released from custody.

Immediately after the incident, Frazher was placed on suspension, according to the NOPD. He was subsequently fired, a spokesman said.

Frazher was assigned to the eighth district, which covers downtown New Orleans.

