NOPD officer-involved-shooting reported in New Orleans East

Sources tell the newspaper that an NOPD officer was the shooter, and that paramedics brought the wounded man to the hospital in good condition.

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer shot a suspect in the leg, wounding him in New Orleans East Wednesday morning, according to police and reporting by our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The shooting in the 4300 block of Werner Drive took place sometime around 10 a.m.

Sources tell the newspaper that an NOPD officer was the shooter, and that paramedics brought the wounded man to the hospital in good condition.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this breaking story.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.