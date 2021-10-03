x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD officer-involved-shooting reported in New Orleans East

Sources tell the newspaper that an NOPD officer was the shooter, and that paramedics brought the wounded man to the hospital in good condition.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer shot a suspect in the leg, wounding him in New Orleans East Wednesday morning, according to police and reporting by our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. 

The shooting in the 4300 block of Werner Drive took place sometime around 10 a.m. 

Sources tell the newspaper that an NOPD officer was the shooter, and that paramedics brought the wounded man to the hospital in good condition. 

Additional details are expected to be released soon. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this breaking story.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021