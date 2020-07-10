Suspect shot by NOPD officer near City Park, circumstances still unclear

Few details were immediately released Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — A suspect was shot in the Filmore neighborhood near City Park Tuesday night by an NOPD officer, authorities confirmed to WWL-TV.

The officer was not injured, according to an official at the scene.

NOPD officers responded to a report of an officer-involved shooting in the Filmore neighborhood east of City Park Tuesday night, authorities said. It's unclear exactly when shots were fired, but the incident was reported to media outlets around 9:20 p.m.

Few details were immediately released by the NOPD. In an email, officials said officers responded to a "signal 108" which is the code for when an officer needs assistance and shots have been fired.

The shooting was reported in the 3800 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. A suspect was shot in the altercation, but it is unclear why the officer fired at them. That suspect is alive, but no word on their condition was available Tuesday night.

It is also unknown if the officer was wearing a body camera during the shooting, or if that camera was turned on. NOPD officers generally do wear cameras.

