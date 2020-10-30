x
Crime

NOPD officer shot in the French Quarter, suspect in custody

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer was shot and wounded on Royal Street in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the officer has been taken to the hospital and a suspect is in police custody.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Royal and St. Phillip Streets.

According to an NOPD source, the wounded officer is a male, eighth district officer. They said the wounded officer was speaking and coherent when he arrived at University Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

