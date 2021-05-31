NOPD: Officers return fire, wounding suspect in violent Gentilly domestic disturbance

Both police officers involved have been put on administrative duty as the investigation develops.

NEW ORLEANS — According to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, NOPD officers were sent to investigate a domestic disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mirabeau and St. Anthony Avenues.

When officers arrived, police say 30-year-old Wilton Anderson opened fire on police. NOPD officers returned fire, shooting Anderson in the leg. Despite his wound, Ferguson said Anderson fled the scene on foot. He was later caught and arrested.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the stomach during the shootout. Police believe that Anderson shot her, but Ferguson said the investigation is still underway. She is currently being treated for her wounds at the hospital.

Both police officers involved have been put on administrative duty as the investigation develops. Ferguson said they both have just over a year of experience with NOPD.