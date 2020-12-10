x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD investigating a homicide in the Treme area Sunday night

NOPD officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots fired at around 8:29 p.m
Generic police lights

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of North Robertson Street.

NOPD officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots fired at around 8:29 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers found a man with gun shot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims name and official cause of death once the family is notified.

A suspect or motive is not available at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident you are asked to call Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300 or call Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. 

RELATED: Oakwood Center shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

RELATED: 3 wounded by gunfire in the Desire area shooting Wednesday night

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020