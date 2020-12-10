NOPD investigating a homicide in the Treme area Sunday night

NOPD officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots fired at around 8:29 p.m

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of North Robertson Street.

NOPD officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots fired at around 8:29 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers found a man with gun shot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims name and official cause of death once the family is notified.

A suspect or motive is not available at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident you are asked to call Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300 or call Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

