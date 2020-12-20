NOPD: One person dead in Algiers homicide

The crime happened at the intersection of General DeGaulle and L.B. Landry drives, near the Fischer Development Neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Algiers, Saturday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of General DeGaulle and L.B. Landry drives, near the Fischer Development Neighborhood.

According to Fourth District officers, the patrolling officer heard possible gunshots and began to investigate.

The officer said a sedan, traveling east down General DeGaulle Drive, had run off the road.

After further investigation, police found a woman unresponsive in the drivers seat of the car, suffering from many gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene, according to NOPD.

A man in the passenger seat of the car was not injured.

The identity of the woman is not known at the moment.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.