NOPD: Photos of 6 wanted for looting during aftermath of Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Police shared photos of six suspects Thursday wanted in connection with the looting of an Algiers business the day after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department asked the public for help naming the suspects when they released the photos.

According to police, around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, NOPD officers were sent to a business in the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard to respond to reports of a burglary.

The looting may have happened in the MacArthur Shopping Center, near MacArthur Boulevard and General De Gaulle Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the glass in the business' side door broken, and open.

Inventory was missing, investigators said.

The photos seem to show three men and three women carrying clothes and other items

"After further investigation, detectives have determined that the pictured subjects are responsible for the looting of the business," a release from NOPD's Public Affairs Division said.

People who know where the suspects may be or who they are can contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867