NOPD recruit shares his family's backstory which landed him on the force

NEW ORLEANS — 11 New Orleans Police graduates walked across the stage Friday, and they now prepare to move into their field training.

One recruit, in particular, has a very special backstory that landed him on the force.

Badge number 1237, one of the New Orleans Police Department’s newest recruit’s comes from a long line of law enforcement.

“This is my grandfather’s badge number and was also his [his father] badge number, now mine,” Edwin Hosli III said after Friday's graduation ceremony.

He went on to say, “Today is a very big day for me. As a lot of people know, my grandfather was killed in the line of duty Howard Johnson. And my father followed his footsteps and retired after 35 years as District Commander.”

Edwin Hosli III is the third Hosli to don badge 1237. He said, “It means the world to me that I am able to continue that legacy, and they would let me do that. It means a lot to our family.”

Hosli says he saw the need for help and wanted to step up, “I myself spent the last six years in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, but Jefferson Parish is fully staffed, and New Orleans sent out a call for help and I would like to bring my experience and training to the citizens of New Orleans and help them.”

His father, former New Orleans Police Commander Edwin Hosli Jr., standing by his son’s side at Friday’s ceremony.

Hosli Jr. said, “Like any parent, I worry about him. I’m sure my mother at some point worried about me, but I was to young and dumb to know it, but now that I am older, I worry.”

Hosli Jr.'s father was shot and killed by Mark Essex, the Howard Johnson's sniper, back in 1973.

He was answering the call, he was a canine commander, he turned to let the dog out, he was shot before the dog could be let out,” Hosli Jr. explained.

One heroic father and grandfather inspired his family to serve their community.