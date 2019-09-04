NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are still searching for a pair of mask-wearing robbers who shot a security guard at a Waffle House while fleeing from the restaurant.

The NOPD released security camera images of the robbers, who held up the Waffle House in the 11000 block of North I-10 Service Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Security camera footage shows one robber entering the restaurant and seeing a security guard. According to police, when he saw the guard, he began firing a handgun, striking the guard. The robber then fled on foot.

Outdoor cameras also show another mask-wearing robber, who appeared to be acting as a lookout near the back of the restaurant. Police believe the second robber heard gunshots from inside and ran away on foot.

The security guard was transported to a local hospital, police said, and is listed in stable condition.

Anybody with information about the attempted robbery is encouraged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.