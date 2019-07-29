NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the arm Monday afternoon in the 7th Ward.

According to initial NOPD reports, officers responded to the 3100 block of Pauger Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot after 4 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, police reportedly found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

It's unclear if the man was taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS and few details, including a potential suspect or motive for the attack, were immediately available.

Police said they're investigation the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.