NOPD: Rideshare driver robs passenger after claiming he didn’t pay the full fare

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a rideshare passenger was allegedly robbed by his rideshare driver.

It happened at about 2:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Pauline Street.

According to police, the male driver drove his passenger, a 33-year-old man, to the destination, but when they arrived the driver told the passenger that he did not pay the fare in full and that he needed to pay more.

The male victim tells police that the driver threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t pay the full fare and then took the victim’s cell phone. The Passenger complied and got out of the vehicle as the driver drove off.

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.