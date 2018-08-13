NEW ORLEANS – Despite some high-profile shootings and killings recently, the NOPD says statistics show both murder and shootings are down year-over-year and a summer operation to take drug dealers off of the streets has resulted in 71 arrests.

Superintendent Michael Harrison and Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced 71 arrests and 54 outstanding warrants in Operation Summer heat – a crackdown on drugs and crime that started in May.

Harrison said the roundup and arrests of the suspects started last week and resulted in the nearly six dozen arrests.

In addition, the NOPD touted numbers through June that showed a 4 percent drop in murders (94 in 2017, compared to 90 this year), a 37.5 percent drop in shooting incidents (187 in 2018, compared to 117 this year). There were also drops in burglary, theft, auto theft and armed robbery. There was a nearly 30 percent hike in reported rapes.

The numbers don’t include a July shooting that left 3 dead and 7 injured or a double fatal shooting in which the body of a man and woman were found burned in an Algiers green space.

NOLA.com reported that 34 people were shot in a two-week period that is not included in the statistics through June.

