NOPD searches for St. Roch armed robbery suspect

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released a photo of the man they say is wanted for an armed robbery in the St. Roch area.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.

Detectives said the man robbed a person at gunpoint then ran away soon after.

Through investigation, the man was identified as the suspect and the NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-8777-903-7867.

No further information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.