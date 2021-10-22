New Orleans police search for suspect in fiery hit-and-run crash

The blaze caused heavy damage to the business' door where the receptionist at the front desk said she saw it all.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for the driver they say crashed into four other cars before crashing into a law office on Camp Street and running away after his truck burst into flames.

NOPD detectives are looking for 33-year-old Miles Glynn for the Sept. 16 hit-and-run that happened along Camp Street.

According to police, Glynn was driving on Camp Street when he struck four vehicles between the intersection of Andrew Higgins Boulevard and Girod Street.

After colliding with the fourth vehicle, police said Glynn crashed his truck into the front of a law office and then ran away after the truck burst into flames.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the business' door, where the receptionist at the front desk said she saw it all.

"I was sitting at my desk working and all I know is I heard the noise and I seen stuff flying in the air. Next thing I looked, he was right by our wooden doors and I seen the smoke and people outside were saying it's on fire. So I started getting everyone out of the building then I heard an explosion and I was gone," she said at the scene of the crash.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could spread to the neighboring buildings.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Glynn faces five counts of hit-and-run driving and one count of reckless operation, according to police.