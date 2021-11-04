NOPD searching for vehicle in fatal Central City hit-and-run

A white vehicle, traveling east on the street, hit the man but fled from the scene after the impact.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run in October.

According to police, the incident happened in Central City on Oct. 25 in the 2100 block of S Claiborne Avenue.

Just after 6:50 a.m. that Monday, police recalled a man was walking down S Claiborne Avenue when for unknown reasons, he stepped into the roadway.

A white vehicle, traveling east on the street, hit the man but fled from the scene after the impact.

The victim, described as a black male suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby medical facility where he later died.

Police said investigators are working to identify the vehicle and the driver from that night. The vehicle is expected to have heavy front-end damage due to the impact of the crash.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle and/or its driver is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6207 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.