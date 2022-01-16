NOPD searches for 2 suspects in 5 Saturday armed carjackings near Tulane, campus police says

"NOPD is currently tracking a vehicle believed to be related to the crimes and it is believed that the same subjects are responsible for all five incidents."

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for a pair of suspects believed to be behind a series of armed carjackings near Tulane University that happened Saturday, according to a Tulane University Police Department message.

The five armed carjackings happened in a span of fewer than five hours, but some happened minutes apart.

The reported armed carjackings happened at the following locations and times according to the TUPD report:

1200 block of Adams St. at 11:50 a.m.

2200 block of Audubon St. at 1:28 p.m.

2814 block of Palmer St. at 1:32 p.m.

300 block of Audubon St. at 4:20 p.m.

329 block of State St. at 4:23 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports from NOPD's Major Offense Log for Jan. 15 said the victims in four of five of the carjackings were female. The carjacking that happened in the 300 block of Audubon St. at 4:20 p.m happened to two victims: A female and a male.

According to the Tulane message, the pair of suspects approached the victims with a gun and demanded the vehicles.

"NOPD is currently tracking a vehicle believed to be related to the crimes and it is believed that the same subjects are responsible for all five incidents," the Tulane message said. "No injuries to any of the victims were reported."

A spokesperson with Tulane University said the information sent to students came from the New Orleans Police Department.

WWLTV has reached out to NOPD for more information. A spokesperson with NOPD said more information may be forthcoming later in the investigation.