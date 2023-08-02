NOPD searches for a person of interest in Chef Menteur Highway homicide investigation

Officers were called to the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Lonely Oak Drive for a shooting that claimed the life of 29-year-old Precious Gray.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a homicide investigation that left a woman dead on Chef Menteur highway.

The fatal shooting happened on July 17, at around 4:39 a.m.

She was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside her vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives identified an unknown male, as a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

Police say he is not wanted for the fatal shooting, but detectives believe he may have valuable information.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this person or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.