NOPD searches for a suspect wanted in two armed robberies less than 30 minutes apart

Both armed robberies happened just before noon on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in finding the suspect believed to be responsible for two armed robberies that happened in the middle of the day on Wednesday.

Police say the first armed robbery happened at about 11:43 a.m. at the intersection of Rosary and Wilton drives.

They say the suspect stole the victim’s wallet after unsuccessfully attempting to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was driving a dark-colored four-door sedan according to police.

Then, at 11:58 a.m., an armed robbery happened in the 9000 block of Palmetto Street in the Holly Grove neighborhood.

The armed suspect arrived in a dark-colored four-door sedan then stole and fled the scene in the victim’s black 2018 Ford Mustang.

Detectives say they believe the two armed robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.