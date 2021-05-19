NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspects and getaway car

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for a number of car vehicle burglaries Wednesday morning.
According to police, the burglaries happened in Algiers between the time of 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.
In a video recorded on one of the house's doorbell cameras, a suspect is seen running up to a black truck parked on the street. An unidentified car is following close behind him.
At the end of the car is seen driving away and turning down another street.
NOPD said anyone with information on the vehicle burglaries can call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 and remain or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.