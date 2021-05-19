NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspects and getaway car

In a video recorded on one of the house's doorbell cameras, a person is seen running up to a black truck parked on the street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for a number of car vehicle burglaries Wednesday morning.

According to police, the burglaries happened in Algiers between the time of 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.

In a video recorded on one of the house's doorbell cameras, a suspect is seen running up to a black truck parked on the street. An unidentified car is following close behind him.

At the end of the car is seen driving away and turning down another street.