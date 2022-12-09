NOPD searches for suspect and vehicle believed to be connected to a quadruple shooting at a Dollar Tree store

Police say the black Kia Forte entered the parking lot and a hooded suspect exited and began shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released new details in the ongoing investigation of a shooting at a Dollar Tree store on Chef Menteur Highway that injured four people Thursday.

The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and a vehicle in connection to the shooting.

“At about 12:30 p.m., the pictured black Kia Forte entered the parking lot of a shopping center at the location,” NOPD said in a report released Friday. “The pictured unknown male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt was then seen exiting the vehicle armed with a rifle and opening fire on two juvenile male victims outside of the location.”

Both victims fled into a store as the perpetrator then opened fire again into the business.

The two juveniles and two additional adult victims were struck by the gunfire. The suspect then returned to the Kia and fled the scene. All four victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.